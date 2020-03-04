Rostien, Sonny, - 83, of Manahawkin, NJ passed away February 28, 2020. Sonny was born February 5, 1936, at the Kalsch homestead on Bay Ave, Manahawkin. He had great memories of the Beach Ave Grade School, such as; he and a friend getting picked on because they were so big, walking with his friend to Charlie Farley's on Bay Ave to pick up their lunch and bring it back to school and how sometimes he and his friend would pick up coal to use in the school's furnace. He also spoke about the school not having indoor plumbing; they had to use one of the two outhouses on the school's property. He always said, "At least the kids did not have to clean them!" He then went on to attend the Tuckerton High School where he played on the Basketball team. During the summer months, he loved to go clamming. Being the competitive person he was, he would always try to beat out anyone he was clamming with, he always wanted to get the most clams he could. He was so proud of the fact, that at 17 years old he was able to buy his first car with the money he made from clamming. Sonny met his one and only girlfriend, Mary Anne, of Surf City, at Wayne's Diner. He and Mary Anne were married and moved to Bolton Lane, Cedar Run. They were blessed with three children; son Lee lll and his wife Mary Jo and daughters, Susan and Mary Jo and her husband Louie. Sonny and Mary Ann were also blessed with six grandchildren; Lee lV and Melisa Rostien; Jaime, Billy and Chelsea Petrucci; and Alexis Condos, as well as eight great-grandchildren. Sonny and Tom Michel formed a Bulkhead Company, "Rostien and Michel Bulkheading Co., working together for 32 years. When the Shapiro's eventually sold all the land to Linpro, Linpro only wanted one bulkhead company to bulkhead and install the house pilings in the remaining area. The company they chose was Rostien and Michel Bulkhead Co. For over 20 years, Sonny and Tom put in bulkheads and house pilings in East Point, The Coves and the lake. Eventually, Sonny and Tom parted ways but always remained friends. Being the workaholic he was, Sonny went on to open another business, "Rostien's Marine Construction." He continued to replace bulkheads and docks for another 20 years until he retired at 76 years old. In his spare time, Sonny was a stock car racer; he raced mainly at Wall Stadium in Belmar where he won the "Limited Sportman Championship." He would sometimes race in the East Windsor, Pleasantville, New Egypt and Trenton Stadiums. He started racing in 1968 and continued to do so for at least 10 years. His other hobby was bike riding. When he and Mary Ann bought a house in Palm Harbor, Fl., while visiting with their daughter Susan, who lives in Florida., he found a 35 mile bike trail, which started his love of bike riding. Weather permitting; Sonny would ride his bike at least 30 or more miles a day. He always kept a record of his miles. Again, his competitive side came out and he was always trying to pass people half his age. When in New Jersey, he and his daughter Mary Jo would ride together. He and Mary Jo also rode together while out in Key West. Sonny loved each and every one of his pets. He always loved to reminisce about funny things they did. When "Henry" passed away in 2018, Sonny was not the same. Sonny was an awesome husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed. A visitation will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 10:00 am-12:00 pm with a funeral home service at 12:00pm at the Thos L. Shinn Funeral Home, 10 Hilliard Dr. Burial will follow at the Greenwood Cemetery, Rte. 9, Manahawkin, NJ. To leave online condolences and fond memories for the family, please visit www.shinnfuneralhome.com
Service information
10:00AM-12:00PM
10 Hilliard Drive
Manahawkin, NJ 08050
12:00PM-1:00PM
10 Hilliard Drive
Manahawkin, NJ 08050
1:00PM-1:30PM
Route 9
Manahawkin, NJ 08050
