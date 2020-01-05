Roth, Ronald H., - 68, of Ventnor, formerly of Philadelphia, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Ronald was employed for many years as a floor supervisor for the Showboat Hotel and Casino, but for the last 27 years had been an indispensable part of the family business, working alongside his brother. Ronald was an avid Phillies and Eagles fan; and was a very passionate and skilled poker player. Family was everything to him, and he especially adored his nephew and nieces. Ronald was predeceased by his parents, Walter and Rae Roth. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Arthur and Andrea Roth; and his beloved nephew and nieces, Wes, Mallory and Rikki Roth. Graveside services will be held privately with his family at Rodef Sholom Cemetery in Egg Harbor Township. Arrangements have been entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com

