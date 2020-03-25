Rothhouse , Joan (nee Reyner), - 93, of Margate, passed away peacefully Monday March 23. Born in Atlantic City and a lifelong resident of Ventnor or Margate, Joan graduated Atlantic City High School class of 44. Devoted daughter, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and friend of many who cherished her friendship through the years. She was primary care giver to her parents Dan and Sid Reyner in their later years. Whether cub scouts, brownies, or girl scouts Joan served as scout or den mother for all her children. She was the consummate hostess. Joan was a long-time volunteer for ORT and for her beloved Lucy the Elephant. Joan was the manager of family-owned Martin's Drug Store on the Ocean City Boardwalk. She kept the business running smoothly and kept everyone on their toes. That business largely put 3 children through college. Many friends and family who worked there have fond memories. In many ways over many years, Joan was always there for her family and friends with her strength, support, care and love. Pre-deceased by her guardian angel grandfather Joe Elfman; parents Dan and Sid Reyner; husband Sam Rothhouse; and husband Lou Glickman. Survived by daughter Jill Soifer, son Bob (Patsy) Rothhouse, daughter Gail (Peter) Weintraub; grandchildren Danny, Michele, Alison, Jessica; five great-grandchildren; four Glickman step-children (David, Betsy, Penny, Bob), their spouses; and ten Glickman step-grandchildren. Also survived by dear friend and devoted caregiver Salma. Also survived by Lucy the Elephant family. Joan will be fondly remembered and missed by many. Services will be private. However, all are invited to visit Joan's memorial page at www.rothgoldsteins.com for a link to participate in the virtual funeral service on Thursday, March 26th at 2:00 pm. Donations in her memory may be made to her favorite pachyderm: Save Lucy Committee, 9200 Atlantic Ave., Margate, NJ 08402. Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City.
