Rotman, Sarah, - of Ventnor, passed away on November 30th. A beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to all! Graveside services will be held, Today, Tuesday December 4, 1:30pm at the Emeth Shalom Cemetery, Lincoln Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, NJ. Arr. by ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com

