ROWLEY, LENORE VIRGINIA, - 73, of Douglasville, Georgia was born on November 29th, 1946 to Myrtle Dorman Ringgold and James E. Moore. She departed this life on November 30th, 2019 after a short battle with Cancer. Lenore was born and raised in Atlantic City, New Jersey. She attended the local public school system and graduated from Atlantic City High School - Class of 1964. She then continued her educational pursuits and graduated from Atlantic Community College. Lenore began her professional career in various jobs and entities, including NAFAC, within the banking industry and ultimately ended up in the casino industry at Caesar's Boardwalk Regency for over 30 faithful years. She was adventurous, competitive, loved to travel and had a heart of gold. Above all, she absolutely adored her family, especially her two sons, Filbert (Turk) and Johnny. Lenore was predeceased by: her Mother, Myrtle; her Father, James; her Brothers, Richard Ringgold, George Dorman & Warren Moore. She leaves to mourn her absence: her two loving Sons, Filbert Rowley and Johnny Rowley; her caring Sisters, Debra Kittrell-Moore, Dianna Wilson-Moore, & St. Claire Moore; her two Uncles, George Ringgold and Major Ringgold; her two Aunts, Elsie McDowell Ringgold and Georgia Lee Stephens; countless Cousins; and a host of other loving family members and Friends. Lenore, will be dearly missed. Funeral Services of Love will be held on Wednesday ~ December 11th, 2019, promptly at 11:00am, at Faith Baptist Church located at 829 Tilton Road Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Viewing will be held from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. Arrangements entrusted to Mikal's Funeral Parlor LLC. For further information, please contact Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC @ 609.344.1131.
