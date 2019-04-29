Royster, Selina, - 82, of Pleasantville, passed away April 21, 2019 at home. Her parents are Mrs. Alvina Washington and Mr. Clarence Shorte of Neptune, New Jersey. Surviving siblings are Alvin Washington, Sterling Stevenson, Curlie Bryan, Joyce Bryan of Asbury Park, NJ an Aaaron Bryan of Norfolk, VA; Also are her children, daughters Sharon Nellie Miller (predeceased), Tracey Alvina Shorte-Johnson and husband Mr. John J Johnson Jr.. Selina married LeeRoy Royster in 1960 (Predeceased) Selina's number 1 Son Gary Royster of Atlantic City; grandchildren AnthonyTony Miller, Mackenzie Jay Thompson, Shanua Renee Johnson and Sarde Sharona Johnson. Selina went to school in Asbury Park New Jersey but moved to South Jersey in the mid-1960's. Selina worked as a nursing aide for many years until the Casino came to Atlantic City where she became a "Pit Boss" at the Show Boat Hotel and Casino. Seilna loved playing bingo and other gambling games. Salina was also a devoted member of Salem United Methodist Church Pleasantville, NJ. Selina spent the latter years of her life loving her great grandchildren Stephon, Stella, Sara, Anthony, Trey, Xavier, Shaun and George. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday April 30, 2019 at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. at 11:00 AM with a visitation prior from 10:30 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery Egg Harbor Township, NJ. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.