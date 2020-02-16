RUANE, MICHAEL J., - 97, of Northfield, passed away peacefully at Meadowview Convalescent Center at the end of a full and interesting life. Michael was born and raised in Atlantic City to Michael John and Mary Anna (nee Gallagher) Ruane Sr., he was the 4th of 8 children. Michael enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1942 and served with the Fleet Marine Force, Asiatic Pacific Area, seeing action against the enemy in New Georgia Group, British Solomon Islands until 1944. Returning to the US, he served until 1946 at Marine Corp Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., being honorably discharged in February 1946. Returning home, Michael worked in the bookkeeping/ accounting field for several local businesses. Among them were; Pittsburgh Plate Glass, Atlantic Meat Packing and Paul's Hardware in Brigantine. He also worked for a number of years for the Catholic Social Services of Atlantic City with his wife Cecelia and Sr. Grace Nolan and also had a career with the Atlantic City Housing Authority and Redevelopment Agency accounting department. He was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus. Michael had a hobby of making Catholic Rosary Beads by hand and donating them to various religious orders. It is estimated that he had made and donated about 20,000 rosary beads. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Cecelia (nee Gaghan) Ruane; son John Thomas Ruane and babies Cecelia and John; brothers John, Joe, Bill, Charley, Tom and Jimmy, and his sister Mary Ruane (a religious Sister of Mercy - Sr. Mary Sebastian) and babies Agnes and Bridget. He is survived by his daughter Susanne Easley and husband Thomas Easley; son Michael J. Ruane Jr. and wife Mildred (nee Venafro); granddaughter Kristen Ruane Smith; grandsons Jesse Easley and Gregory Ruane as well as great-granddaughters Aubrey and Emily Smith. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated for Michael J. Ruane 11:00am Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church 2651 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City. Relatives and friends may call on his family from 10:30am at the Church. In lieu of flowers please consider donation, in memory of Michael, to: Catholic Social Service, 9 North Georgia Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401 -OR- The Christina Rush Foundation PO Box 3266, Margate, NJ 08402. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC.
