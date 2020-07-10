Rubenstein, Barbara, - 82, of Margate, Peacefully passed away June 12, 2020. Born in Phila. & a graduate of Temple, she was determined to see the world, starting in the Peace Corps. Settling down in Margate, she resided there for 42 yrs. where she had a wide range of interests. She was predeceased by her parents Louis & Hattie & brother Ralph(Mary). Survived by daughter Luisa(Kurt), brother Donald(Nadine), 2 grandsons & nieces nephews & best friend Jim(Marianne) & Yo-yo. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations made to Gofundme-Finding Heather's Hope

Tags

Load entries