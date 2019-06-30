Ruberton (nee Raffa), Geneva, - 99, of Hammonton, NJ passed away peacefully at home Thursday June 27, 2019 with her loving family by her side. A lifelong Hammonton resident, she graduated from Hammonton High School and went on to work for W.B. Kessler Clothing Company as a seamstress for many years and was a member of the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America. After retirement Geneva worked in the Gift Shop for W.B. Kessler Memorial Hospital. She is predeceased by her husband Michael J. Ruberton, Jr. her parents John and Frances Raffa and her siblings, Placido "Bob" Raffa, Paul Raffa and Josephine Falcone. She will be sadly missed by her nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend her church viewing Wednesday 9:30-11:00am at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel St. Joseph Church, Third & French Sts. Hammonton. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00am. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery 124 S. First Rd. Hammonton, NJ. Arrangements entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. 3rd St. Hammonton, NJ. To share condolences please go to www.marinellafuneralhome.com
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Driver killed after car hits utility pole in Galloway Township
-
Mullica police chief gets raise, goes on paid leave and will retire
-
Videos show 2018 DWI arrest of off-duty Lower Township police officer
-
Eldorado buys Caesars in deal valued at $17.3B
-
Residents of this EHT campground may need place to live come fall
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
The Press of Atlantic City is covering graduations throughout the season. Check out our galleries so far for this year.
promotion
The Press of Atlantic City is covering proms throughout the season. Check out our galleries so far for this year.
promotion
‘My Happy Place’ is a Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
Latest Local Offers
A Superior Cleaning Company With Attention to Detail Weekly, Bi-Weekly, Construction Clean-U…
Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Tree Bush Removal, Sprinkler Repa…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.