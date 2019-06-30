Ruberton (nee Raffa), Geneva, - 99, of Hammonton, NJ passed away peacefully at home Thursday June 27, 2019 with her loving family by her side. A lifelong Hammonton resident, she graduated from Hammonton High School and went on to work for W.B. Kessler Clothing Company as a seamstress for many years and was a member of the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America. After retirement Geneva worked in the Gift Shop for W.B. Kessler Memorial Hospital. She is predeceased by her husband Michael J. Ruberton, Jr. her parents John and Frances Raffa and her siblings, Placido "Bob" Raffa, Paul Raffa and Josephine Falcone. She will be sadly missed by her nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend her church viewing Wednesday 9:30-11:00am at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel St. Joseph Church, Third & French Sts. Hammonton. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00am. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery 124 S. First Rd. Hammonton, NJ. Arrangements entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. 3rd St. Hammonton, NJ. To share condolences please go to www.marinellafuneralhome.com

