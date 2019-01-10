Ruby, Sr., James P, - , 55, of Egg Harbor Township formerly of San Antonio, Texas passed away on Monday January 7, 2019. Jim was the surviving twin born in San Antonio to Edith Pigl Wildman and the late James Porter Ruby. Jim moved from San Antonio, Texas to New Jersey over 30 years ago and met the love of his life Carol in 2001 and married in 2003. Jim worked in construction his entire life and eventually owned his own business, Dunrite Siding and More in Egg Harbor Township with his wife. He was a skilled master craftsman who could fix anything on a house but specialized in exterior siding. Jim was known to have a big heart and a smile that would make you melt. His hugs were like a hug from God. Jim was a very devoted family man. He worked hard and put God, his wife and family first. Despite a serious painful back injury and additional medical issues, he sacrificed to the end and put everyone else's needs above his own. When asked for help, if it was in his means, he would lend a hand. He encouraged his children to nurture their strengths and work hard if they wanted the best outcome for their lives and is very proud of all of his children. Win or lose, he was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan no matter what. He loved all animals, and leaves behind many cats that will miss his touch dearly. Jim is survived by his beloved wife Carolyn M. Ruby (nee Hand), his children Kiersten Ruby, James P. Ruby, Jr and Richard Ruby, his step-children Nicole Dowdell and Rebecca Washington, his mother Edith Wildman, and his step-father Richard Wildman. Jim is also survived by his grandchildren Mackenzie, Alanna and Olivia Ruby and his sisters Darlene Clark, Bambie Meineke, Elizabeth Hart, Cheryl Balmos and Michelle Howard. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jim's Life Celebration on Saturday January 12, 2019 starting at 11AM at the Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, 228 Infield Ave in Northfield, NJ. Memorial service will follow at 12noon at the funeral home. The family is asking in lieu of flowers to please consider donating to the Salvation Army. To share your fondest memory of Jim please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.