Ruck (nee Fitzpatrick) , Carol Margaret, - 66, of Mays Landing, passed away unexpectedly on September 6, 2018. She was born March 11, 1952 in Red Bank, New Jersey to the late William and Ruth Fitzpatrick. Carol moved from Monmouth County to Atlantic County with her late husband Tom in 1973. They were owners and operators of The Northfield Bicycle Center for almost twenty years. Together they went on to become owners and publishers of Jersey Paw Prints for two decades. A loving mother and mom-mom, Carol cherished her family. She enjoyed crafting, spending time with friends, and visiting wineries. A good evening included spending time relaxing on her deck. Carol was predeceased by her loving husband of 43 years, Thomas J. Ruck. She is survived by her three daughters, Pam Battersby and her husband Jim, Sandra Venuto and her husband Chris, and Jessica English and her husband Michael. She will also be missed by her five precious grandchildren: Tyler Valentino, Samantha Battersby, Chase Battersby, Drew Venuto and Cameron Venuto. She leaves behind a brother, Mark Fitzpatrick and his wife Cathy. She will also be deeply missed by her cat, Millie. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, September 11, 2018 from 3-5 PM at the Boakes Funeral Homes, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, NJ where a service will be held at 5 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gilda's Club South Jersey 700 New Rd, Linwood, NJ 08221 or you can donate at www.gildasclubsouthjersey.org. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhomes.com)
