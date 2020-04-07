Rudisill, John L. , - 89, of Absecon, it is with great sadness the family announces the peaceful passing of John on Saturday, April 4th 2020. John was an established accountant with a 40 year local business. Anyone who knew John knows that this was his passion. He always said you'll never work a day in your life if you love what you do, and he loved what he did. John married the love of his life Georgia or as he called her "My Angel" on May 25, 1968. They spent their honeymoon in Williamsburg Virginia and over the years became Associate members of the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation. They were blessed with two children Chrissy, her husband, Barry Saul and their children, Corbin and Georgia. Annie and her husband, David Maxwell along with their 3 children, Madison, Mason and Ella. John was the oldest of 4 brothers and is survived by brother, Anthony J Rudisill (Maryanne) and many nieces and nephews. A special mention to his godson and nephew Frank Rudisill you forever had a special place in his heart. Also to our extended family, Jeff and Linda Rudisill and children in Buford Georgia. You were ours so gracious and kind, loving and giving. An honest man. All you ever cared about was your family, your love for us was endless nothing else ever mattered, making us happy is all you ever wanted. You asked for nothing but we gave you our all!!! You had a smile that no one could resist, it was contagious and everyone would say "oh that smile". Then there are those eyes, the twinkle, the twinkle that could tell a thousand stories. To say that you will be missed is an understatement our lives will move forward and our memories will keep us smiling. Our love for you will never end. Until this love story begins again. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Donations in his name may be made to the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, P.O. Box 1776, Williamsburg VA 23187-1776. Arrangements entrusted to the Wimberg Funeral Home Galloway 609-641-0001, where condolences may be left for the family at wimbergfuneralhome.
To plant a tree in memory of John Rudisill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
