Rudisill, John L. , - 89, of Absecon, it is with great sadness the family announces the peaceful passing of John on Saturday, April 4th 2020. He is survived by the love of his life, Georgia John was also blessed with two children Chrissy, her husband, Barry Saul and their children, Corbin and Georgia. Annie and her husband, David Maxwell along with their 3 children, Madison, Mason and Ella. John was the oldest of 4 brothers and is survived by brother, Anthony J Rudisill (Maryanne) and many nieces and nephews. A special mention to his godson and nephew Frank Rudisill you forever had a special place in his heart. Also to our extended family, Jeff and Linda Rudisill and children in Buford Georgia. A Gathering with the family will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 for family and friends from 10am until 11am at the Wimberg Funeral Home 211 E. Great Creek Road, Galloway, NJ 08205. A Memorial Service will follow at 11am. Arrangements entrusted to the Wimberg Funeral Home Galloway 609-641-0001, where condolences may be left for the family at wimbergfuneralhome.

