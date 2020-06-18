Rudnick, William, - 88, of North Wildwood, passed away on June 17, 2020 Bill was a machinist at Philadelphia Gear Corp. for 40 years until his retirement in 1992. Bill had several jobs after his retirement, worked at Morey's pier, worked at several auto part stores, Wawa, etc. His hobbies in his earlier years were boating, casino's and he loved going to the race track, you would find him betting on the horses, always with this cigar.& he loved his rose garden. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Sandy, his daughters Marilyn (Chris) and Sheila (Rick) , grandchildren Kevin (Liz) and Kelly and 4 great granddaughters, Alex, Bailey, Charlotte and Harper. Graveside services will be private on Thursday. Shiva will be at 221 E. 14th Ave, North Wildwood, visitors welcome, social distancing & masks please. Donations can be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be made to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
Most Popular
-
Phillies sign Ocean City's Jake McKenna
-
LIVE UPDATES: Atlantic City mayor: "Goal to have casinos open by Fourth of July weekend."
-
Senate passes emergency relief bill for Atlantic City casinos
-
Northfield man who ran prescription fraud ring pleads guilty
-
A South Jersey Wawa employee was told to take off his Black Lives Matter mask. He quit, and Wawa is examining its uniform policies.
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Tractor work, Demolition, Stone driveways, Brush/Trash Removal, House cleanups, Tree work. W…
A+ Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Thatching, Aeration, Seeding, …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.