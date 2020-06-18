Rudnick, William, - 88, of North Wildwood, passed away on June 17, 2020 Bill was a machinist at Philadelphia Gear Corp. for 40 years until his retirement in 1992. Bill had several jobs after his retirement, worked at Morey's pier, worked at several auto part stores, Wawa, etc. His hobbies in his earlier years were boating, casino's and he loved going to the race track, you would find him betting on the horses, always with this cigar.& he loved his rose garden. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Sandy, his daughters Marilyn (Chris) and Sheila (Rick) , grandchildren Kevin (Liz) and Kelly and 4 great granddaughters, Alex, Bailey, Charlotte and Harper. Graveside services will be private on Thursday. Shiva will be at 221 E. 14th Ave, North Wildwood, visitors welcome, social distancing & masks please. Donations can be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be made to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of William Rudnick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

