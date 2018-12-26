Ruffalo, Robert Joseph, - 66, passed away at his home on Thursday. Born in Patterson, he grew up in Colts Neck and worked with his parents in the family-owned Colts Neck Inn and as a jockey agent in the horse racing industry, before moving to Mays Landing over 30 years ago. Mr. Ruffalo was a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Church in Mays Landing. Robert was predeceased by his parents Joseph J. (Sr.) and Nancy Catalano Ruffalo, brother Joseph Ruffalo, Jr., and Adeline Kalliras, with whom he lived for over a decade. He is survived by his step-daughter Melissa Dyas, and her children, Jewelissa and Vincent, who also lived with him. He was especially proud of Jewelissa's accomplishments in the fourth grade and Vincent's achievements on the junior high school football team, the high school basketball team, and as an excellent student. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 27, at 2:00 p.m., at the St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, 299 Freehold-Englishtown Road, Freehold Township. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold,.
