Ruggeri, Dominic, - 69, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on March 8th surrounded by family after a brief illness.Donny was born and raised in Atlantic City to the late Domenic and Nancy (Materio) Ruggeri. He graduated from Holy Spirit in 1968. After high school, he served in the 50th Armored Division of the National Guard and later worked at South Jersey Gas Company for 35 years. Dominic was predeceased by the love of his life - his soulmate and best friend of 46 years - Bonnie (nee Jeffries). He loved working with his hands and could fix anything. Dominic liked skiing, target shooting, hunting, riding his Harley, working on his 5 acre property, and quality time with his family. Dominic will be remembered so fondly and will be deeply missed by his daughter Nancy (Dan), sister Cathy Sawyer (Joe), brother Matt Ruggeri (Michelle), sister-in-law Pattie Floriani, brother-in-law Chuck Jeffries (AnnMarie), and many nieces and nephews whom he adored. A visitation will be held from 6:00-7:30 PM followed by a service at 7:30 PM at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. 1650 new road Northfield, NJ 08225 on Tuesday March 12, 2019. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
