Ruggero, Jeanne M., - 82, of Hammonton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at home with her loving family by her side. Born in Philadelphia, PA she was a lifelong resident of Hammonton. Jeanne was active with her husband George at their family business Homestead Farms. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed cooking for family and friends, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family She is survived by her husband of 60 years, George Ruggero; her children, Lisa Ruiz (Max) of Hammonton, John Ruggero (Patricia) of Florida, Carol Ruggero of California and Lori Ruggero of Hammonton; her grandchildren, Jessa Ruiz (Tom), Maddy Ruiz (Colton), and Matthew Giannotti; and her great-granddaughter, Lennon Jean. She was predeceased by her parents, Jesse and Marie Contole, her in-laws George and Mildred Ruggero, brother-in-law, John D. Ruggero and grandson, Joseph Giannotti. A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019, from 8:30 AM - 10:45 AM at St. Anthony of Padua Church of St Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, 285 Route 206 in Hammonton, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers family requests donations to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 or to St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, 226 French Street, Hammonton, NJ 08037. Arrangements by the Carnesale Funeral Home in Hammonton, www.carnesalefuneralhome.com
