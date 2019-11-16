Ruiz Baez, Angel Santos, - of Atlantic City, It is with a heavy heart to announce that Angel Santos Ruiz Baez, 90, born in Sabana Granda, Puerto Rico to Santos Ruiz and Guillermina Baez on April 11, 1928, passed away on Tuesday, November 13, 2019 in Orlando, Florida where he had resided for several years. In his 20's Angel moved from Puerto Rico to Florida seeking work then to NJ where he dedicated most of his life to working and beginning his family. He was a gentle person that was well known for his elegant appearance, courtesy and generosity. As a cook in Maria's Restaurant he developed the best recipe for spaghetti and meatballs. Upon the closure of Maria's Restaurant Angel began to work at Resorts Casino in Atlantic City until his retirement. One of his favorite pastimes was hosting gatherings at home for his family. He is survived by his wife Leonida Lopez-Ruiz, son Victor Ruiz, daughter Bonnie Ruiz, grandchildren Diane Torres, Arlene Reyes, Idalis Cruz, Victor A Ruiz, Cindy Ruiz, Victoria Ruiz, Tiffany Ruiz & Timothy Ruiz, 18 great-grandchildren, his siblings Julio Ruiz (Gloria), Miguel Ruiz (Carmen), Ramon (Blanca), Olga Montalvo (Monserrate, deceased). He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings Julio Ruiz (Rosa Amelia), Victor Ruiz (Providencia, living), Felix Ruiz, Rosita Ruiz and Soquin Torres. A memorial service will be held at 11 am, Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 at Baldwin Brother Funeral Home 2036 Sprint Blvd., Apopka 32703.
