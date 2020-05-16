RUMSEY, Robert C. (Bob), - 86, of North Cape May, passed away peacefully at home April 29, 2020, after a long struggle with cancer. Bob was born in Philadelphia, PA to Robert Russell and Elizabeth (Lily) Rumsey. He was predeceased by his siblings, Charles (Jane) Rumsey, Ann (John) Violand, and David (Dolores) Rumsey. Bob is survived by his wife of 41 years, Elizabeth Rumsey, his sister-in-law, Kathleen Sigerson, his cousin Margaret Carnett, and many much-loved Nieces and Nephews. We urge all to remember Bob in their own way. For full obituary, condolences and to share memories or photos visit spilkerfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Robert RUMSEY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries