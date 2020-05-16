RUMSEY, Robert C. (Bob), - 86, of North Cape May, passed away peacefully at home April 29, 2020, after a long struggle with cancer. Bob was born in Philadelphia, PA to Robert Russell and Elizabeth (Lily) Rumsey. He was predeceased by his siblings, Charles (Jane) Rumsey, Ann (John) Violand, and David (Dolores) Rumsey. Bob is survived by his wife of 41 years, Elizabeth Rumsey, his sister-in-law, Kathleen Sigerson, his cousin Margaret Carnett, and many much-loved Nieces and Nephews. We urge all to remember Bob in their own way. For full obituary, condolences and to share memories or photos visit spilkerfuneralhome.com
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Robert RUMSEY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
LIVE UPDATES: Ocean City, Sea Isle and Strathmere open beaches for sunbathers this weekend
-
Some South Jersey restaurants reopening after closing for pandemic
-
Atlantic County presents reopening recommendations
-
South Jersey hair salon workers to receive back wages from closed Hair Cuttery stores
-
State announces COVID-19 violations in Somers Point, Buena Vista
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Overwhelmed with debt? Free yourself from debt and get a fresh start on life! We are a debt …
A+ Handy People Free Estimates On the job 20 yrs. + Ceramic Tile Walls And Floors Trim Work …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.