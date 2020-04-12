Rundio, Alfred, - 92, of Egg Harbor City, NJ passed away peacefully on April 4, 2020, in Palliative Care after a brief battle with the Corona Virus at the Atlantic Rehabilitation Institute in Morristown, NJ. Alfred was born in Egg Harbor City, NJ the youngest of nine children. He graduated from Egg Harbor City High School, where he was a member of the basketball team. Alfred served with honor in the United States Navy during World War II in the South Pacific. He was a member of the American Legion Post #158 as well as a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #5341. He worked at Pace Maker Boat Company and then Post Marine Yacht Company in Mays Landing, NJ, where he retired after 40 years a Paint Foreman. Alfred was a life-long communicant of St. Nicholas Church, Egg Harbor City, and served as a faithful member of their ground crew and enjoyed camaraderie with the men of "Ray's Hut." He was a third-degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Council #3500. Alfred was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather of twin girls, brother, and uncle. He enjoyed all sports and especially basketball, baseball, and stock car racing. His hobbies were reading, sudoku and puzzles. Alfred is survived by his loving daughter, Dorothy Franken, and husband, Kevin of Gillette, NJ and his grandsons, Brian and Kevin Jr., wife, Linsey with identical twin girls, Laci Regina and Lexi Ann. He had many nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Alfred was predeceased by his loving wife, Martha; infant son, Richard; parents, Joseph and Margaret Rundio; brothers Joseph, Paul, Henry, Lawrence; and sisters, Anna, Margaret, Louisa, and Theresa. Live-stream accessibility only, via http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/21925062 Alfred's live-stream will begin at 10:00 am on Tuesday, April 14th with an open casket and a brief service. We will have a recorded graveside service available after 2 PM on Tuesday on our website and Facebook page. Please, do not come to the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Alfred's name to Jack's Kids, c/o Somerville Elks, 375 Union Ave, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 www.jackskids.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Most Popular
-
N.J. expanded unemployment benefits may hit temporary hiccups
-
LIVE COVID-19 UPDATES: A second death in Cape May County, 24 more cases in Atlantic
-
South Jersey shore communities limit short-term rental business amid COVID-19
-
South Jersey basketball community mourns official who died of COVID-19: McGarry
-
Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Township sold for $325,000
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Harry Davidson Plumbing, Since 1919 Our Customers recommend us to their friends. Sewer &…
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.