Ruppel, Paul, Jr., - 88, of Ocean City, passed away peacefully, on Monday, August 26, 2019. Born and raised in Philadelphia, graduated from Dobbins Technical High School in Philadelphia, working as a plumber until his retirement. He was a Veteran of the Korean War and served in the Navy as a radar navigator on aircraft carriers. Marrying the love of his life, Maryann Green, raising 4 children. He enjoyed his retirement years in South Jersey, spending quality time with family and friends. Survivors include Jackie Haney (Mike), Paul Ruppel (Jackie), Barb Piccoli (Rick), and Maryann Ritter (Hank), along with 11 Grandchildren, 23 (with 1 pending) Great Grandchildren! Paul Ruppel Jr. was preceded in death by his parents Bertha and Paul Ruppel, his sister Bertha and her husband John Bordihn. His Funeral Service will be offered Friday morning at 11 o'clock from The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ where friends may call from ten o'clock until the time of service. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing, NJ. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
