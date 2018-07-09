RUSH, David G., - 69, of Cape May, and formerly of Wilmington, DE passed away on July 4, 2018. Born in Norristown, PA, Dave lived in King of Prussia, PA and later Wilmington, DE before moving to Cape May. He honorably served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War and later served in the United States Army Reserves. During his working years, Dave worked for the Wilmington Housing Authority as a property manager and more recently he worked for the Egg Harbor Township School District before retiring. He is predeceased by his wife, Donna Rush (nee Ward) and his half-brother, Joseph F. Rush, Jr. Dave is dearly missed by his loving family which includes his three children, Dave (and Erina) Rush, Ryan Rush and Brittany Rush; four grandchildren, George, Ryan, Brandon and Marissa; sister, Carol (and Phil) Tuturice as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. Dave's funeral service will take place on Thursday (July 12th) at 11am in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, Delaware where interment will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Assoc. of America. For convenience and acknowledgement purposes, donations can be made through "In Memory Of" by visiting: www.inmemoryof-memorial.org/dave-rush (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) Info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
