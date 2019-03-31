Rush, Evelyn E., - 91, of Somers Point, passed away at 2:10 pm on March 27, 2019, in her home with her husband and two of her sons at her bedside. Evelyn was born on April 15, 1927, the fourth child of Horace E. Nichols and Martha A. Ireland. Evelyn was an active member of St. Joseph's Church in Somers Point and enjoyed serving as a Eucharistic minister along with her husband before age and illness slowed her activity. She served as President of the Somers Point Republican Women's Club and was active in public service through most of her adult life. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters Martha A. "Toots" Flaherty, Ella V. Courtright; her brothers Richard W. "Buddy" Nichols, and Horace E. "Junior" Nichols, Jr; brother-in-law Ronald C. Sutton; sisters-in-law Poppy G. Nichols and Barbara C. Nichols; half-sister Helen E. Shaw; and her son, Carl L. Norman, Jr. as well as several nieces and nephews. Evelyn is survived by her loving husband, John T. "Jack" Rush; her daughter Karen (Johnny) Piper; her sons Steven C. (Toni) Norman, Daniel E. Norman, Kenneth E. Norman, James W. Norman, Raymond W. (Jessica) Norman; daughter-in-law, Patricia W. Norman; sisters Ida M. Sutton and Grace V. (Edward) Davis; brother Walter W. Nichols; and brother-in-law James P. Rush. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Tuesday, April 2nd 9:30-10:45AM at St Josephs Church 606 Shore Rd Somers Point NJ 08244. 11AM Funeral Mass. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery Mays landing NJ. Funeral under the direction of Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home Somers Point NJ. Please share condolences online at www.mszalefh.com
