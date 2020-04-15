RUSH, JOSEPH D. Jr., - 88, of Atlantic City, passed away peacefully at home on 04/12/2020. He was born in Philadelphia, PA on September 12, 1931, to Joseph & Jean Rush. They eventually moved to Atlantic City, where Joe's lifelong love for the beach and boardwalk began. He was a football star and 1949 graduate of Atlantic City High School. He worked 52 years on the Atlantic City Beach Patrol before retiring as an Assistant Chief in 2000, which was a role that he forever cherished. He served in the USN during the Korean War, and he received his Bachelor's degree from West Chester State in 1957. Joe obtained a Master's Degree from Arcadia University (formerly Beaver College) in Education. He taught for the Brandywine School District in Newark, Delaware for 28 years before retiring in 1985, despite his hatred for proper spelling. Throughout his life, he was an avid swimmer and runner, participating in the New York, Boston, and Philadelphia marathons. Joe could often be found on his favorite bench on the boardwalk, enjoying a nice cigar, working on his tan, and conversing with anyone and everyone who was willing. Joe was a mentor and friend to many. His generosity was boundless, as were his antics. He brought a smile to everyone, whether it was with a kind word or by being his unique and animated self. He will be greatly missed, but joyfully remembered by everyone whose life he touched, none more so than his family, whom he loved so much. He is preceded by his doting parents and survived by his Wife Nancy; Daughters, Missy (Mark Wyatt) and Betsy; Son, Joe (Jen); grandchildren, Christy Wyatt, Katie and Erin Rush; and step-grandchildren Stephen, Luke and Scout Zabinski. Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, his family has chosen to cancel any services until a later date. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC.
