Russ, Stanley E., Sr., - 73, of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family after a long and courageous battle with cancer, on July 19, 2019. Born in Seat Pleasant, Maryland on February 9, 1946, he is survived by his daughter, Geneice (Hayes), his son, Stanely, Jr. and his wife Beth (Tuozzolo), his former son-in-law, John Hayes, his 9 grandchildren, Zachery, Noah, Aiden, Easton, Eric, Panashe, Tsvakai, Emmalynn and Rocco, his twin sister Marlene, his sister Carol, his brothers James and Robert, as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Foster Porter and Mary Virginia (Albertson) Russ, his wife Dorothy (Blythe), his sisters Delores, Grace, Ginny and Wilma and his granddaughter, Angel. He proudly served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Grand Canyon AD28 and the USS Brownson (DD868). He enjoyed volunteering his time with the Scullvillle Fire Department and the Indanwood Fire Patrol. He was a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Local 27, where he achieved 40 years of service. He retired to Florida, with his wife, Dorothy, and loved spending time at the dog park with his pup Spencer and their many friends. He enjoyed Doo Wop and Spaghetti Westerns. He loved his family beyond measure and was a loyal friend to many. For condolences to the family visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
