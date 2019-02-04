Russell, Charles D., - Charles "Chip" passed away peacefully on January 17, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA, Chip was 71 years old. A dual resident of North Wildwood, NJ and Hollywood, FL for over 30 years. Chip was an A-3C with the US Air Force. His love of the beach lured him to the Wildwoods, where he was an agent with Wildwoods Realty, a member of the North Wildwood Beach Patrol and Parks Recreation Director for the City of North Wildwood. He followed the seasons, splitting time between Wildwood and Hollywood, where most recently he was part of the Publix family and a fixture on the Wilson Street beach. Chip was the beloved and cherished father of Scott A. Russell (Michelle McWilliams) and Jennifer L. Russell, and grandfather of Joseph Russell Martelli and Mason Louis Russell. Loving son of the late Charles G. Russell and Ruth Falconer Russell. Brother of Susan (Frederick) Timmerman, the late James P. Russell and Beverly (Patrick) McSherry. Revered friend of countless. His vibrant memory will be treasured always by his children, members of the Savarese family and all whose lives he touched. Friends and family are invited attend Chip's Memorial Service Saturday, February 9, 2019. Gathering will begin at 1:00 p.m. with a service at 2:00 p.m. at Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home, 1201 Central Avenue, N. Wildwood, NJ 609-522-2121. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Chip's memory to: Hereford Lighthouse Trust Fund, C/O North Wildwood City Clerk, 901 Atlantic Ave, North Wildwood NJ 08260. To share your fondest memories of Chip, please go to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.