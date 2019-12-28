Russell, Elmer H., - 92, of Little Egg Harbor, NJ passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Born in Darby, PA he lived in Scranton, PA and Collingswood, NJ before moving to Little Egg Harbor 57 years ago. Elmer was a World War II Army Veteran and worked as a repair tech for NJ Bell. Elmer was a talented and creative craftsman. He would customize and personalize everything he made for whomever he was making it for. He was a past member of the Barnegat Pistol and Rifle Club and he enjoyed shooting, sailing and trains. Elmer was predeceased by his beloved wife Mary in 2015, brother Roy Russell and sister Judy Steuben. He is survived by his children Roger H. Russell (Christine) of Lower Bank, NJ, Susan L. Morris of VT and Ginger Lee Sikora (Paul) of Sweetwater, NJ, grandchildren Randy Russell and Nancy Kienzle (Michael) and great-grandson Owen Luke Kienzle. Visitation will be on Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 10:30 am until 12noon at Maxwell Funeral Home 160 Mathistown Road Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. Interment will follow at 1:30 pm at the Brig. Gen. Wm C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ. In lieu of flowers please make donations to support our veterans to AMVETS at www.amvets.org.

To plant a tree in memory of Elmer Russell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

