Russell, Elmer H., - 92, of Little Egg Harbor, NJ passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Born in Darby, PA he lived in Scranton, PA and Collingswood, NJ before moving to Little Egg Harbor 57 years ago. Elmer was a World War II Army Veteran and worked as a repair tech for NJ Bell. Elmer was a talented and creative craftsman. He would customize and personalize everything he made for whomever he was making it for. He was a past member of the Barnegat Pistol and Rifle Club and he enjoyed shooting, sailing and trains. Elmer was predeceased by his beloved wife Mary in 2015, brother Roy Russell and sister Judy Steuben. He is survived by his children Roger H. Russell (Christine) of Lower Bank, NJ, Susan L. Morris of VT and Ginger Lee Sikora (Paul) of Sweetwater, NJ, grandchildren Randy Russell and Nancy Kienzle (Michael) and great-grandson Owen Luke Kienzle. Visitation will be on Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 10:30 am until 12noon at Maxwell Funeral Home 160 Mathistown Road Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. Interment will follow at 1:30 pm at the Brig. Gen. Wm C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ. In lieu of flowers please make donations to support our veterans to AMVETS at www.amvets.org.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Elmer Russell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
A Spanish reporter won the lottery and quit her job, live on air — only to find the payout was about $5,500
-
Airshow coming to North Wildwood
-
Millville man charged with murder after FAA employee found dead in car
-
Dump truck overturns onto car on Black Horse Pike in Hamilton
-
1 injured in Atlantic City shooting
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
BMK CLEANOUT, LLC JUNK REMOVAL Home Trash Out & Clean Out Company. Also Yard maintenance…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.