Russell , John W. Sr., - 82, of Fort Myers, Florida passed away peacefully on Thursday March 12, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born July 19, 1937 to Julia & George Russell of Worcester, Ma. John went on to serve his country in the US Navy from 1956-1960. He then joined the Ventnor City Police Dept. and retired as a Police Sargeant after 32 years of service. John is survived by his loving wife Patricia (McGinley) of 61 years. 2 children, Terry (Jeff) Ponn and John (Melissa) Russell Jr. 4 Beautiful grandchildren, John Russell III, Vivian and Victoria Ponn, Joseph Russell. John was predeceased by his parents Julia & George Russell, 5 siblings, Joseph Russell, Rita O'Neil, George Russell Jr., Richard Russell, Elizabeth Morris. John loved life and his family more than anything!
