Russell, Pearl, - 88, of Del Haven, and formerly of Audubon, NJ, passed away on Saturday April 18. Pearl was born in Roxborough, PA to the late Charles G. Harris and the late Regina (nee Jarvis) Harris. She was a nurse at the West Jersey Hospital in Camden and was a member of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Audubon and loved boating, especially on the Chesapeake Bay and ocean cruising. Pearl is predeceased by her husband Alan Russell and left to cherish her memory is her son David R. Adams, her daughters Patricia J. Craig, Robin E. (Laurence) Schafer, and Karen L. Tarnecki along with eight Grandchildren and seven Great Grandchildren. Services will be private. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Pearl Russell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
