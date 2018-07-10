RUSSO, BARBARA A., - 76, of Atlantic City, passed away peacefully, on July 8, 2018, at home surrounded by her loving family. Barbara was born in Chester PA and graduated from Notre Dame High School in Moylan, PA. Moving then to the shore area where she met and married Tom Russo and began her family. For over twenty years Barbara managed and operated Atlantic City Sportswear Company in AC but spent most of her time enjoying her family. She also enjoyed reading, family gatherings, holidays and watching her grandchildren. Barbara is predeceased by her father Stephan Sarnocinski, her mother Edwina Sarnocinski (nee Szafranski), and her sister Diana Sarno. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years Tom Russo and her three children; sons Robin Russo and Thomas "Scott" Russo both of Atlantic City, and daughter Leigh Ann Napoli (John) of Linwood. Barbara is also survived by three loving grandchildren; Christine, Thomas, and Luke all of Linwood as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated for Barbara Ann Russo 11:00am Thursday, July 12, 2018 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church 2651 Atlantic Avenue, AC. Relatives and friend are invited to call on the family from 9:00am in the church. Burial will be private and at the convenience of her family. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC.
