Rutland, Edwin Joseph Sr., - of Little Egg Harbor, With great sadness, the family of Edwin Joseph Rutland, Sr. ("Ed") announces his passing on August 21, 2018. Ed was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late George and Anna Rutland. Ed attended John Bertram High School in Philadelphia, PA until he transferred to Haddon Heights High School in Haddon Township, NJ after moving there to live with his late sister Elizabeth (Betty) McDevitt, brother-in-law Ed McDevitt and their five boys. After high school, Ed married his high school sweetheart Arlene (Yates) and for over 30 years worked for various elevator companies, starting with Energy Elevator Company in Philadelphia, PA. Ed was known as the mechanic who fix any problem. Ed's true passion was to be outdoors hunting and fishing, often alongside his son, Edwin Joseph Jr. and other family members and friends. Ed also loved family camping vacations, ruckus card games with his sisters and their children and watching Phillies, Flyers and Sixers games. Ed was a longtime member of the Garden State Gun Club and enjoyed his yearly hunting trips to Maine. Ed had a kind and quiet manner and would say his best accomplishments were caring for his family and friends. Ed is survived by his wife of 58 years Arlene (Yates), his children Edwin, Barbara and Arlene (Boyle), son-in-laws Daniel Boyle and Andrew McGuire, grandchildren Beth (Heredia) her spouse Jose and Patrick and his spouse Catherina Rutland, Daniel and Sophia Boyle, Maya and Edwin McGuire, great grandchildren Briana, Patrick and Ellie and many nieces and nephews. Ed was predeceased by his siblings Eleanor (Blake), Anna (LaMont), Elizabeth (McDevitt) and George. Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, September 1, 2018 at noon, Mystic Shores Clubhouse, 204 Shenandoah Drive, Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to IUEC (International Union of Elevator Constructors), Local 5 Charitable Fund, 12273 Townsend Rd. Philadelphia PA 19154
