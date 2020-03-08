Ruttenberg, Kenneth M. "Redsy", - 70, of Hammonton, passed away on March 5, 2020. Devoted husband of Patricia "Pat" Ruttenberg (nee Dunphy). Beloved father of Karen Thomas (John), Nicole Weinberger (David), and Lauren Lelyo (Jeffrey). Proud grandfather of Zachary, Ryan, Kelsey, Jeffrey, Haley, Daniel, Paige, and Dylan. Dear brother of William Ruttenberg (Mary). He is also survived by his beloved dog, his best friend, Tootsie. Ken enjoyed fifty beautiful years married to the love of his life, his high school sweetheart, Pat. After working for thirty years as an electronic instrument tech for Glaxo Smith Kline Pharmaceuticals in Upper Marion, PA, he retired in 2015. Ken loved nothing more than spending time with his three daughters and eight grandchildren. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Everything he did in life was for his family. Ken was an avid Philly sports fan. He enjoyed listening to music and was a classic rock enthusiast, often playing along on the air guitar. He was a world champion of telling "dad jokes". His favorite pastimes were gardening and surf fishing. Viewing will be Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 10:00 AM 12:00 PM at Earle Funeral Home, 122 W. Church Street, Blackwood, NJ 08012, where a funeral service will begin at 12:00 noon. A private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ken's memory may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. Condolences may be shared at www.earlefuneralhome.com
Service information
Mar 11
Visitation
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
10:00AM-12:00PM
10:00AM-12:00PM
Earle Funeral Home
122 West Church Street
Blackwood, NJ 08012
122 West Church Street
Blackwood, NJ 08012
Guaranteed delivery before Kenneth's Visitation begins.
Mar 11
Service
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
12:00PM
12:00PM
Earle Funeral Home
122 West Church Street
Blackwood, NJ 08012
122 West Church Street
Blackwood, NJ 08012
Guaranteed delivery before Kenneth's Service begins.
