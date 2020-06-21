Ruttenberg, Patricia R. "Pat" (nee Dunphy), - 70, of Hammonton, formerly of Blackwood, NJ, passed away on March 22, 2020 at the age of 70 years. Devoted wife of the late Kenneth M. "Redsy" Ruttenberg, who predeceased her on March 5, 2020 after fifty beautiful years of marriage. Beloved mother of Karen Thomas (John), Nicole Weinberger (David), and Lauren Lelyo (Jeffrey). Proud grandmother of Zachary, Ryan, Kelsey, Jeffrey, Haley, Daniel, Paige, and Dylan. Dear sister of Lynn Loder (Ken), P.J. Allen (John), Jeannie Smith (Brian), Tom Dunphy, Jr. (Martin) and the late Maureen Dunphy. Pat was a dedicated employee for the State of New Jersey Department of Children and Families and retired after 25 years of service. As with her husband Ken, Pat loved nothing more than spending time with her three daughters and eight grandchildren. Pat will be remembered for her unconditional love and affection for her family. Her unique sense of humor and witty banter along with her infectious laugh will be missed. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Hope Parish/St. Agnes Church, 701 Little Gloucester Road, Blackwood, NJ 08012. Burial service with her beloved husband Kenneth will immediately follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Blackwood. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pat's memory may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. Condolences may be shared at www.earlefuneralhome.com.
