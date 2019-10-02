Ryan, Audrey "Camille", - 82, of North Cape May, New Jersey, died peacefully on September 27th, 2019 surrounded by family and friends after a short stay at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia, Pa. Always known as Camille to everyone, she was born in Atlantic City New Jersey on January 1st,1937 to Willis Virgil and Percis Carolyn Myers and was the youngest of two children. Upon graduation from Atlantic City High School class of 1956, she enlisted in the Women's Army Corp. She married and had four children with her first husband Joseph James Ryley. Camille had successfully operated a photography business for over 40 years with her second husband John Ryan at many restaurants including Zaberer's Restaurant in Mckee City, and the Lobster House in Cape May New Jersey. She loved tennis and was a longtime member of the Cape May Tennis Club. She is survived by her husband John Ryan and her four children, Barbara Ryley, Janet (Paul) Carman, Joseph (Jen) Ryley, and Tina Ryley; three grandchildren; Angela Mack, Joshua Ryley, and Shannon Sullivan; six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Camille was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister Carolyn. She was a wonderful person and loved by all who knew her. The family requests a private service. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

