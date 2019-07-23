Ryan, Edward P., - 69, of Linwood, NJ passed away on July 20, 2019, from a brief illness while surrounded by loved ones. Born in Atlantic City to the late Joe and Gladys Ryan, he was raised in Pleasantville, lived in Galloway and resided in Linwood for 26 years. He graduated from Holy Spirit High School in 1968. He attended college at Stevens Institute of Technology and graduated with a Structural and Civil Bachelor of Engineering degree in 1972. He was Principal Engineer and owner of Edward P. Ryan Consulting Engineering since 1976. Some of his notable contributions include being a member of the NJ Building and Subcode Advisory Committee since 1985 and Chairman of the Atlantic County Construction Board of Appeals since 1993. Ed is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 25 years, Lana Ryan, his cherished children, Heather Aschmann(Adrian), Caroline Dale(Joe), Colleen Hensley(Jeff), Heather Hieb(David), and Kyle Neuman(Lisa), his 11 adored grandchildren Adrian, Zoe, Lily, Kaden, Kyle, Kacey, Riley, Kaelin, Molly, Asher and Elise. Also, his siblings Kathy Adams(Jack) and Joe Ryan(Holly). Along with many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Ed(PopPop) was a master of water gun battles, a Mama Mia Dancing King, an amazing travel guide for annual trips with the grandchildren, a Disney and Broadway enthusiast, voted best Halloween costume by family and a big kid at heart. Ed is described by his oldest grandson as a "hope giver with a great heart." He was truly loved by his family and will be missed by many. A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 25, from 5-7 pm at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Rd., Linwood, NJ and again on Friday morning, starting at 9 am. A Celebration of Life will be held, beginning at 10 am, it is requested that friends and family wear casual summer attire. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Celebrate the Children School, 230 Diamond Spring Road Denville, NJ 07834 (celebratethechildren.org) in loving support of his namesake Adrian Edward or Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Atlantic and Cape May Counties 321 Shore Rd, Somers Point NJ 08244 (atlanticcapecasa.org) because of his love for children. Condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
