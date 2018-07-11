Ryan, Emma P., - 95, of Avalon, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 9, 2018. She was born in Philadelphia and moved to Avalon over 30 years ago from Lindenwold. She was the owner of Ye Olde Dutch Pancake House in Avalon. Mrs. Ryan is survived by her sons, Roy Ryan (Laurie) of Alstead, NH, Jack Ryan (Nancy) of Ocean View, and Joe Ryan of Avalon Manor; her six grandchildren; and her two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy in 1967. Private burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Cold Spring, NJ. Memorial donations may be made to the Cape May County Animal Shelter, 4 Moore Road, DN-501B, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.