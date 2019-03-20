Ryan, John J., - 70, of N Cape May, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at his home. Born in Brooklyn and formerly of Long Island, John has been an area resident since 1984 and attended St. John Neumann Parish. He graduated Island Trees High School in Levittown, NY, Providence College in Providence, RI, and finished his Masters degree at University of Maryland College Park. After retiring from the Coast Guard as a Lieutenant Commander, he became a 7th grade geography teacher at Teitelman Middle School in Lower Township. John loved watching baseball, working in and around his home, and especially enjoyed his years teaching at the middle school. He is predeceased by his parents John and Teresa Ryan, and sister Lorraine Ryan. John was a devoted husband for 48 years to his wife Margaret "Meg", proud father to his children John (Jean), Michael (Michele), Thomas (Kati), Kevin (Erin), a loving grandfather to his 5 grandchildren, and also survived by his sisters Patricia (Tom) Fish and Catherine Nichols. A Mass of Christian Burial for John will be held at 11am on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the St. John Neumann Parish, St. John of God Church, 680 Townbank Road, N Cape May; interment will immediately follow service at St. Mary's Cemetery, Cape May, NJ. Contributions in John's memory can be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis TN, 38105 or the ASPCA, 424 E 92nd Street, NY, NY 10128. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
