Ryan, John M., - 77, of Mays Landing, born May 15, 1943, went on to meet his maker on May 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by both parents Earl "Tank" and Marge (McGowan) Ryan, sister Pat Padgett, son Paul D. Ryan and brother-in-law Skip Skinner. He graduated from Pleasantville High School (1961) and Atlantic Community College (1974). John served in the US Army Security Agency for 4 1/2 years, with tours of duty in Japan and Vietnam. He worked for Collective Federal Savings Bank, and Security Savings Bank. He was a member of VFW Post 8098 and VVA Chapter 825. John is survived by son John Ryan (Anne); daughters Diane Mulcrune (George) and Melissa Gabriel (Edgar) all of Chicago, IL; seven grandchildren: Luke, Mark, Hana, Cole, Noah, Annabel, and Josef; sister Pam Skinner of Laureldale, nephew Tom Herold and niece Tracy Riggs (Tim). Services will be private. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)

