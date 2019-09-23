Ryan, Reverend William F., - 83, formerly of the Cape May area - Roman Catholic Priest in the Diocese of Camden for 57 years, returned home to the Lord on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Father Ryan was ordained at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Camden, NJ in 1962. During his 57 years as a priest, Father Ryan served in several parishes across southern New Jersey and was Pastor at Annunciation (1990-2002) in Bellmawr, NJ and at St. Raymond (2002-2003) in Villas, NJ. Father Ryan also taught at Holy Spirit High School in Absecon, St. Joseph's High School in Hammonton and was Vice-Principal at Wildwood Catholic High School in the early 1980s. He is survived by his sister, Sister Dolorine Marie Ryan, IHM, as well as many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday (Sept. 25th) at 11 am in St. Joachim Parish / Annunciation Church, 601 W. Browning Road, Bellmawr, NJ, where family and friends are invited for visitation from 10 am to 10:45 am. Interment will be private. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Atlantic City 'not a 9-casino market,' Golden Nugget owner says
-
Amber Alert issued for missing Bridgeton girl, 5
-
5 charged with identity theft at Atlantic City casino
-
Mother of 5-year-old South Jersey girl apparently abducted in park grieves and waits
-
Florida standoff ends after police shock Atlantic City man while delivering soda
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Thatching, Aeration, seding Mulch, Cuts, Tree …
EXPERT Building & Remodeling Bathrooms, kitchens, Custom Ceramic Tile, Custom Decks, Win…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.