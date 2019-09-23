Ryan, Reverend William F., - 83, formerly of the Cape May area - Roman Catholic Priest in the Diocese of Camden for 57 years, returned home to the Lord on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Father Ryan was ordained at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Camden, NJ in 1962. During his 57 years as a priest, Father Ryan served in several parishes across southern New Jersey and was Pastor at Annunciation (1990-2002) in Bellmawr, NJ and at St. Raymond (2002-2003) in Villas, NJ. Father Ryan also taught at Holy Spirit High School in Absecon, St. Joseph's High School in Hammonton and was Vice-Principal at Wildwood Catholic High School in the early 1980s. He is survived by his sister, Sister Dolorine Marie Ryan, IHM, as well as many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday (Sept. 25th) at 11 am in St. Joachim Parish / Annunciation Church, 601 W. Browning Road, Bellmawr, NJ, where family and friends are invited for visitation from 10 am to 10:45 am. Interment will be private. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com

