Ryan, Ursula Maria (nee Wolter), - 80, of Smithville, passed peacefully surrounded by her family at Shore Memorial Hospital in Somers Point New Jersey on Friday January 19, 2019. Born on August 16, 1938 in Frankfurt, Germany, she began her career as a singer at American Forces Network Radio. Since 1980, Ursula owned Weist Barron Ryan Acting Studios in Atlantic County. She trained Miss New Jerseys, Miss Americas as well as TV and film celebrities. Ursula's daughter and grandson broadened WBR Studios to include a casting division, and will continue to operate WBR Acting Studios & Casting. Ursula is survived by her daughters Jennifer Maraia, Stefanie Showell, her grandchildren Quinn Showell, Franziska Showell, and Sophia Shearman and her sister and brother in law Roswitha and Dieter Diepholtz and her WBR family. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be given to www.gofundme.com/ursula-ryan-memorial-arts-fund. Ursula will be laid to rest in Frankfurt, Germany. Her local memorial celebration info can be found at www.WeistBarronRyan.com. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Homes, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences can be extended to family at ghwimberg.com.
