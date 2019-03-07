Ryba, Maria T., - 87, of Northfield, NJ passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Maria's life on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 10 AM with Mass to follow at Epiphany Church, 2801 Ventnor Avenue, Longport, NJ. To send online condolences please visit www.adams-perfect.com.

