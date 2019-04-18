Sabino, Mark A., - 62, of Little Egg Harbor, NJ passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Mark was co-owner of Tripician's Macaroons Store in Galloway, NJ . Mark was a devoted Italian Roman Catholic, he will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Mark is survived by his devoted daughter Natalie Boydman (Jason) and mother Virginia Sabino. A viewing for friends and family will be held, Friday, April 19, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM followed by a service at 2:00 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215, 609-965-0357. Interment will follow at the Germania Cemetery in Galloway, NJ. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. .

