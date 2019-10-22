Sacca, Florence, - 101, of Stone Harbor, passed away on October 17, 2019, at her home. Born in Philadelphia, Florence resided in Delair, NJ before moving to North Wildwood, where she and her late husband Leo built and opened the Chateau Bleu Motel, a motel which they operated together for many years in conjunction with their owning and operating the Anglesea Liquor Store. Upon retiring, she and Leo moved to Cinnaminson, NJ where Florence lived until Leo's passing. Thereafter, she moved to Stone Harbor to be with her daughter and closer to her family. A woman of great faith, Florence had a deep devotion to her Catholic faith, especially St. Theresa of Little Flower. Her greatest joy in life was to be around her family, especially her great grandchildren. They always brought a smile to her face. She is predeceased by her husband, Leo (1979); two sisters, Marie and Carmella and one brother, Stephen. Florence is dearly missed and forever loved by her family which includes her daughter, Ann (and Bill) Lauth; two grandchildren, Bryan (Teresa) and Karen (David); four great grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Lauren, Billy and Alex along with many great nieces and nephews including Meghan and Ryan who visited with her every morning. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday (Oct. 26th) at 10 am at St. Brendan the Navigator Parish - St. Paul's Church, 99th and Third Ave., Stone Harbor where friends will be received from 9 am until 9:50 am. Private interment for family members only will follow in New St. Mary's Cem., Bellmawr. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Penn's Abramson Cancer Center. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
