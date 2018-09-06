Saccardi, Eugene L., - 80, of Linwood, died at his home on September 3, 2018 surrounded by his loving family. Born April 3, 1938 in Brooklyn, NY, he lived in East New York, Sayville, Brooklyn and Pearl River. He graduated from St. John's University and worked for several financial institutions, including twenty years at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co., where he met lifelong friends and the love of his life, Debbie. Eugene's greatest gifts were his loving personality, quick wit and ability to make people smile. In addition to his wife Debbie, Eugene is survived by his six children: Suzanne Goertz, Stephen Saccardi (Susan), Melissa Worthington (Charlie), Elizabeth Saccardi (Jason), Justine Kahn (Danny), and Meredith Mazzola (Dave); and his sisters Jo-Ann Albanese (Tony) and Susan Chaskin (Alan). He was a beloved Pop Pop to his 13 grandchildren: Jackie, Beth, Jacob, Brian, Julia, Dean, Jaxson, Dana, Ben, Amelia, Isabelle, Ruby and Florence and a proud great grandfather of Grayson. Eugene was preceded in death by his parents, Florence and Louis Saccardi. Memorial contributions may be given to Mount Sinai Heart, One Gustave L. Levy Place, Box 1049, New York, NY 10029 or at www.giving.mountsinai.org. A viewing will be held from 5 to 7pm on Friday, September 7th at the George H Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held the following morning at 11am at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Wabash & Poplar Aves, Linwood. Interment to take place at Laurel Memorial Cemetery, Egg Harbor Township. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.