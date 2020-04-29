Sacco, John Anthony, - 91, who was a lifetime resident of the Egg Harbor Township/Pleasantville area, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Johnny was born Friday, February 22, 1929 to Salvatore & Lillian Sacco in Hammonton, NJ. He got a kick out of telling people he was born on Washington Street on Washington's birthday. Johnny also known as "little John" or Sacco, is a local legend making hundreds of friends throughout the years. John was a proud member of the United States Marine Corp having been stationed at Parris Island during the Korean War. He was the go-to mechanic, tow truck operator, welder, fabricator and all around original "Mr. Fix-It" for the locals and state police back in the day. He even drove the ambulance for the rescue squad in the 50's when no one else was available. John owned and operated a towing and auto body business, "Little John's" prior to selling it in the early 80's. After selling Little John's, he welded for Magic Disposal until retiring about fifteen years ago. In the past, he enjoyed traveling to a second home in Florida several times a year to visit friends and family. He was known for his daily trips to the Cardiff Wawa, Tower Recycling Systems, JT's Auto Body, and Texas Roadhouse in Millville where he was treated like a celebrity. Johnny & beloved wife Dorothy (Ethel Dorothy Mears) left the area briefly from 1952-1954 while Johnny was stationed at Parris Island with the Marine Corp. It was during that time that the apple of his eye, Dorothy Ann was born. "Sacco" was extremely proud of his family. He loved to play pranks on his grandson, Albert, Jr. though the joke was usually on him. He would wrestle with his great grandson, Albert III, whom he adored calling him "the greatest Long of them all." However his proudest moment to date may have been the birth of his great, great grandson, Frankie. He'd been known to tell people, "We call him Frankie because there are so many Alberts." John was always there for everyone else. That will forever be his legacy. His actions taught us all what 'love' is. Everyone loved him, and that love was well deserved. His wife of 65 years and his two daughters precedes John in death Johnny is also predeceased by his parents, Salvatore & Lillian, an infant sister, parents-in-law James & Carrie Mears, brother-in-law Joe Taylor, sister-in-law Emma Taylor, sister-in-law, Betty Turner, brother-in-law Richard Van Syckle. John is survived by his grandson and his wife, Albert, Jr. & Justina Long, great grandson and his fiancé, Albert Long, III & Haley Smith, great, great grandson, Albert "Frankie" Long IV, granddaughters, Kathleen Cullen & Linda Acosta, great granddaughters, Malissa and Amanda Cullen, great grandson, Eddie Hackett, son in law, Albert Long, Sr., and brother-in-law & his wife, Charles (Florence) Mears, as well as many nieces & nephews and a host of other family & dear friends. Due to the circumstances surrounding the coronavirus pandemic there will be no public calling hours or services. A private burial will take place at the Veteran's Cemetery (Estell Manor) 109 Boulevard Rt. 50, Mays Landing, NJ with a graveside memorial service to follow at a later date when the restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's name to a veteran's charity of your choosing. Rest easy Grandpop, until we meet again. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
