SACHAR, The Honorable Leonard Samuel, - 87, born on August 5, 1931 in Plainfield, New Jersey, to the late Libby (Bernstein) and Edward Sachar, passed away peacefully at his home at the age of 87 on December 22, 2018 in Cape May, New Jersey. Leonard received his BA from New York University in 1953 and his law degree in a combined accelerated program from NYU Law School in 1954. He practiced law in his family's firm in Plainfield until 1984, served as Scotch Plains Municipal Court Judge and then was a judge of the Superior Court of New Jersey until retiring in 2000. He was a part of a long legal heritage including his mother serving as the first female judge in New Jersey. Leonard was instrumental in the formation of the Richard J. Hughes Inns of Court. From 1953-1954 he served in the U.S. Army Contract Review Agency. After retiring to Cape May, Leonard pursued his love of photography exhibiting and receiving awards. He is survived by his wife Neva Jean (Nelson) Sachar, to whom he was married for 58 years; and children: Laura Sachar Gelfond, Jonathan Sachar, Nancy Sidhu and her husband Paul Sidhu and Richard Sachar and his wife Kristin Holland; and grandchildren, Natasha and Jessica Sidhu, Tristan Sachar, Sophia and Lillian Sachar Gelfond. He is predeceased by his sister, Naomi Margolies and her husband Roydon Margolies. Services Wednesday, December 26 at 12:30 p.m. at Temple Sholom, 1925 Lake Avenue, Scotch Plains. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) Info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
