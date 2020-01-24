Sacks, Eleanor, - 90, of Ocean City, NJ, Eleanor V. Sacks (Vitelli), 90, went home to the Lord on January 22, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard Sacks; her parents, Mary and Ulisse Vitelli; her sister and brother-in-law, Pauline and Irv Tyson; and her youngest sister, Jeanette. Eleanor loved her family very much and always said how blessed we were to have such a large, caring family. She leaves behind many loving cousins and friends, and caregivers, especially her devoted Lucy, who watched over her in a very special way for nine years. She had a successful career with the Federal Government and after retiring, she and Richard moved from King of Prussia, PA, to Ocean City, NJ. There Richard enjoyed his boat, and Eleanor had fun visiting all the casinos and playing cards with her family and friends. She co-founded the Philadelphia Chapter of the Frank Sinatra Fan Club, swooning over him as a teenager and continuing well into her 80s. She held a special place in her heart for animals, especially her Tasha and Roxie. We will always remember Eleanor for her style and vibrant personality. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Saturday, January 25, 2020 9:30 AM, Church of St. Kevin, 200 West Sproul Road, Springfield, PA, and to her Funeral Mass 10:30 AM. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eleanor's memory to a charity of your choice.
Most Popular
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
A+ Handy People Free Estimates On the job 20 yrs. + Ceramic Tile Walls And Floors Trim Work …
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.