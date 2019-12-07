Sadorf, Mary Geraldine (nee Gallagher), - passed away at the age of 86 in her home on December 4, 2019, surrounded by her children. She is survived by her son Thomas and his wife Rachel, her daughters Christina and Brigid, her grandson Joseph, and her brothers Thomas and Robert. She is predeceased by her husband, August, her parents, Frank and Margaret, her sister Patricia, and her brother Donald. Mary was born and raised in Philadelphia, PA where she graduated from Little Flower High School. She spent summers at the Jersey Shore where days were spent exploring the beaches and boardwalks. She married August Sadorf in 1953, had her three children, and moved to Kennebunk, Maine in 1969. Mary was passionate about politics, very active in the Democratic Party in the early 70s, and could be found counting ballots every election day. Her artistic ability produced countless paintings over the years, especially ocean scenes that adorned the walls of many homes. Mary's love of her country could only be rivaled by her love for her family. She hosted hordes of nieces and nephews every summer. She and Augie made Christmas time a magical season for their kids. The lights on the giant cedar tree could be seen from the top of High Street, and Brigid's belief in Santa Claus extended unreasonably for years due to the convincing notes from Santa and half-eaten carrots left for his reindeer in the snowy driveway on Christmas mornings. Summer days were spent at Kennebunk Beach where Mary would watch her children jump waves and play on the rocks with the backdrop of lobster boats on the water and Boone Island in the distance. Vacations were spent exploring historical sites, national parks, and Mary's ancestral country of Ireland. In 1986, Mary and Augie moved to the Jersey Shore where Mary became a court reporter in Avalon and Stone Harbor, NJ. Memorial Days were spent hosting large gatherings for family and friends, and her house was a home base for her children as they came and went from different phases of their lives. Mary welcomed her only grandchild, Joseph August, into the world when she was 79. Joey has inherited all of Mary's best traits: her laughter, her energy, and her creativity. We would be remiss if we didn't mention "The Chicken," the 10-pound Shih Tzu who served as Mary's faithful companion for the last 10 years. A funeral mass will be held at 11am on Tuesday, December 10, at Maris Stella Church in Avalon, NJ. Visitation begins at 10am. Burial will be held on a later date at Arlington National Cemetery where she will rest with August. Donations in Mary's name can be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
