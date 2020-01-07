Saienni, Phyllis A., - 76, of Mays Landing, passed away peacefully on December 27, 2019with her family by her side. Phyllis was born in Claymont, Delaware on March 20, 1943 to Charles and Catherine McNelly. She attended Holy Rosary Catholic School and Claymont High School. As a young girl, Phyllis played the piano and sewed much of her own dresses. She attended dance classes and was a majorette in her home town parades. Phyllis began her career path as a legal secretary under Joseph Biden in the early 1960's. She took great pride in this position. She married the love of her life, the late Robert Francis Saienni and quit work to raise her family. Eventually, Phyllis returned to work when the casinos opened in Atlantic City and retired as the legal secretary to the Director of Division of Gaming Enforcement after 25 years. Phyllis loved the Florida sunsets, shelling off Sanibel Island and dreamt of one day living on the Florida Coast. She devoted her entire life to her family and had a special love for her dogs. "All Dogs Go To Heaven". Phyllis is survived by three children, Stephanie Taimanglo (John) of Absecon, Stephania Saienni- Albert (Harry Albert) of Margate, and Robert Dean Saienni (Heather) of Holiday, Florida; her four loving grandchildren, Natalie Taimanglo, Jacquelyn Taimanglo, John Henry Taimanglo and Lauren Albert; one great grandson, Carter Paullson; and her brother, Charles McNelly (Deborah). She is predeceased by her niece, Victoria McNelly-Barry. A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, January 10th from 4:00 to 5:30 PM with a memorial service starting at 5:30 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Avenue, Egg Harbor City, NJ.609-965-0357. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Atlantic County, 1401 Absecon Blvd, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Service information
Jan 10
Gathering
Friday, January 10, 2020
4:00PM-5:30PM
4:00PM-5:30PM
Wimberg Funeral Home - Egg Harbor City
400 Liverpool Ave
Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215
400 Liverpool Ave
Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215
Guaranteed delivery before Phyllis's Gathering begins.
Jan 10
Service
Friday, January 10, 2020
5:30PM
5:30PM
Wimberg Funeral Home - Egg Harbor City
400 Liverpool Ave
Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215
400 Liverpool Ave
Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215
Guaranteed delivery before Phyllis's Service begins.
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.