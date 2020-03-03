Salasovic, Vivian, - 65, of Dennis Township, NJ, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Michael Salasovic and her grandson, Quinn Maguire. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Rosa DiDonato Maguire. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 am at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House with service to follow at 11:00 am. Interment will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the family for the benefit of Quinn's Education Fund. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

