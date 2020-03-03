Salasovic, Vivian, - 65, of Dennis Township, NJ, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Michael Salasovic and her grandson, Quinn Maguire. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Rosa DiDonato Maguire. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 am at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House with service to follow at 11:00 am. Interment will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the family for the benefit of Quinn's Education Fund. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Service information
Mar 6
Visitation
Friday, March 6, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue
P.O. Box 37
Cape May Court House, NJ 08210
9 Hand Avenue
P.O. Box 37
Cape May Court House, NJ 08210
Guaranteed delivery before Vivian's Visitation begins.
Mar 6
Service
Friday, March 6, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue
P.O. Box 37
Cape May Court House, NJ 08210
9 Hand Avenue
P.O. Box 37
Cape May Court House, NJ 08210
Guaranteed delivery before Vivian's Service begins.
Most Popular
-
South Jersey, did you hear that? Loud noise shakes area Thursday morning
-
Atlantic City police investigate death at Golden Nugget
-
Battle lines drawn in Ocean City over "dinner club" loophole to BYOB ban
-
Nature reserve coming to Galloway Township
-
Where can you find your favorite Italian sub at the shore?
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
TWO GUYS HANDYMAN SERVICE Electrical/Plumbing/Carpentry Over 30 yrs experience! Kitchen/Bath…
WATER RESTORATION SPECIALIST INTERIOR/EXTERIOR RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL PAINTING · POWER W…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.